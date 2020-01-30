<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City were beaten 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final but they still progress to the final of the competition on a 3-2 aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s men had won the first leg tie at Old Trafford 3-1 three weeks ago and many had predicted that the Cityzens will do a double over their fierce rivals.

That, however, was not the case as Nemanja Matic gave United the lead in the first half before he was sent off.

Despite the ample time to equalise or capitalise on their numerical advantage, City huffed and puffed for the entire duration of the game but they proceed to the final having done the needful in the first leg,





On their part, United, under extreme pressure at times in the first-half, managed to go into the break ahead thanks to Matic’s strike in the 35th minute, casting some uncertainty over City’s command of the tie.

Unfortunately, United were unable to build on their crucial goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men failed to craft further meaningful chances before Matic himself was sent off for a second offence.

Despite not winning Wednesday’s game, City’s wonderful display in the first meeting at Old Trafford where they won 3-1 proved to be enough to send Guardiola’s men to Wembley even though they failed to meet expectations at home.

Now, City will get the chance to defend their EFL Cup title in the final against Aston Villa on March 1st at the magnificent Wembley Stadium.