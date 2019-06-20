<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City have pulled off a transfer coup by beating Premier League rival Chelsea to the signing of Nigerian wonder kid, Samuel Edozie, from Millwall.

The 16-year-old winger has attracted interest from several clubs including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as well as RB Leipzig before agreeing on terms with Pep Guardiola side.

According to The Sun claims that Edozie will put to pen and paper for Manchester City today for an initial fee of £600,000, with the deal could rise up to £2million depending on the Nigeria-born player’s progress.

Chelsea had shown strong interest in signing Edozie and had invited forward to their training ground to meet England star Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Cobham who is the first academy graduate to succeed at Samford Bridge since former captain John Terry.

The Nigerian whizkid played for Millwall’s Under-18 and Under-19 teams last season expected to play for Manchester City next season after Cityzen under-18s side finished eighth in the Premier League 2 table last season, while they reached the FA Youth Cup final but lost to Liverpool on penalties.