Manchester City are way ahead in the race to sign £45million-rated Brazilian striker Everton Soares after they held talks with Gremio.

The 23-year-old’s current deal at the Brazilian outfit lasts until December 2022 and includes a £90m release clause. But the club is prepared to accept £45m and City are keen to beat AC Milan to his signature, according to according to The Sun

Having Brazilians Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Danilo and Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium could help in the battle with the Serie A side.

Everton, who has one goal in three appearances this campaign, discussed a possible switch to the Premier League back in November. He told SporTV: ‘We all hear rumours at some point, right?

‘I’m going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players for their quality.

‘Let’s see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what’s best for both me and Gremio.’

Everton joined Grêmio’s youth setup in 2012, from Fortaleza. Initially on loan, he signed a permanent contract in October 2013, whilst also being linked to Manchester City in the process.

Promoted to the main squad by Enderson Moreira ahead of the 2014 season, Everton made his first team debut on 19 January of that year, coming on as a second-half substitute for Yuri Mamute in a 1–0 Campeonato Gaúcho away loss against São José-PA.