The Premier League have taken the precautionary measure to postpone Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal due to coronavirus.

Due to the fact that Arsenal players met the Olympiacos owner, who announced on Tuesday he contracted coronavirus, following their Europa League second-leg match 13 days ago, Arsenal are following recommended medical advice to ensure their players have not contracted the virus themselves.





People who have been in what has been determined to be ‘close contact’ with an individual with the virus have been recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last interaction with said individual.

As a result, Arsenal’s players are not available for Wednesday’s match and the match has been put off until a new date can be found.