Manchester City and Arsenal to battle four other clubs of Celtic, Rangers, Southampton and Rennes for Nigerian descent Joe Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo from Charlton Athletic.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract this summer at The Valley and it appears increasingly likely to leave even if The Addicks are promoted back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

According to Daily Mail claims that Arsenal are keen to take Aribo to Emirate Stadium but Premier League Champions Manchester City have now made their first move for the Camberwell London-born star.

However, two Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are joined by Southampton and Rennes in the race for the former Staines Town star signature.

Aribo joined Charlton from non-league side Staines Town in 2015 and has now become a first-team regular at The Valley where he played 95 times and scored 16 including 10 goals and five assists for Lee Bowyer this season, helping fire the Addicks in the League One play-off.