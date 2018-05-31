Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Napoli midfielder, Jorginho, according to Sky Italy.

City have reportedly made an offer of around £40m for the 26-year-old, but the Serie A side are demanding at least £44m.

Jorginho, who has two years left on his current deal, has made 36 appearances for Napoli this season, scoring three goals.

He also netted against City in the Champions League in November.

The Italian’s agent has previously said the player will join the Premier League champions, if they can reach a deal this summer.

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos said: “Jorginho is still under contract but if Napoli finds an agreement with City, the player will go to Manchester.

“Finding an agreement with the English club will not be a problem considering the importance of the team.

“But, I repeat, that will depend on the decisions of Napoli as the player is tied for another two years.

“City are the champions of England and are one of the top European clubs. If Napoli and City find a solution, we can talk about it. Otherwise, he will be happy to continue in Naples.

“At the moment, I have not heard anything from the leadership of Napoli. I hope to hear from the director and maybe in the next few days I will be in Naples to talk about it.”