Manchester City advanced to the EFL Cup final following a 3-2 aggregate over Manchester United.
Manchester City held a 3-1 advantage in the first leg. Manchester City dictated proceedings in the first half but Nemanja Matic’s goal in the 35th minute gave the Red Devils some hope of mounting a comeback.
However, Manchester United was unable to find the second goal, it went difficult when Matic was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 76th minute.
With the result, Manchester City will play Aston Villa in the finals.
