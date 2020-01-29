<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his feeling of uncertainty over the Super Eagles attacker Kelechi Iheanacho as a move to Manchester City seems likely should they decide to activate his buy-back clause.

Kelechi Iheanacho who has since enjoyed a good form under Rogers and has impressed for the foxes in his last few appearances.

Rogers has had to answer questions about Iheanacho’s contract during a press briefing where the Irishman gave an update on the club’s transfer direction.





Already in his third season, Iheanacho now has two years left in his five-year contract, which also includes a buy-back clause, hence, the prospect of a return to the Etihad looms if the Citizens decide to activate the clause.

“I’m not totally sure, but these things usually last the course of the first deal he signs.

“So, Iheanacho joined on a five-year contract in 2017, so leading to 2022. Even if he negotiates an extended deal in that time, I’d expect the buy-back clause to still be applicable until 2022. – Rogers told Leicestermercury. co.uk.