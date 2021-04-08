



Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is keen to hear from Tottenham.

Aguero will leave City when his contract expires and is said to be open to moving to Chelsea as well as Spurs, says The Telegraph.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled out a move for the Argentine and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done the same for Manchester United.





That limits Aguero’s options, with the City legend keen to prove himself in England outside Eastlands.

The 32-year-old has 257 goals since moving to the Premier League in 2011 and would remain on these shores for the right offer.

Tottenham may find it difficult to lure the City star to North London, but do have the added appeal of possessing compatriots Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Gazzaniga.