<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne has explained why he quit Chelsea earlier in his career despite being one of the best prospects in the club.

Kevin de Bruyne has explained why he quit Chelsea earlier in his career despite being one of the best prospects in the club.

The Belgian star was sent on loan to Werder Bremen where he had a successful outing and upon his return, he was not given a chance in the Chelsea first team he was sold to Wolfsburg.

His spell at the German club got the attention of Manchester City, and the rest is history.

“Wolfsburg was different because I just wanted a new challenge and not be loaned out because that system is really tough for people,” he said on BT Sport’s ‘What I Wore’ show.

“They don’t always understand – when you do a few loan spells and come back to the team you know people are still doubting, saying ‘he’s a young player, is he going to make it.’

“In my mind I had played four years in Belgium, a year in Germany, had 160-180 games under my belt plus national team experience, so you’re not thinking like a young boy at 18 anymore who is just happy to get a game.

“I didn’t get a chance at Chelsea and I decided I needed a new team. Wolfsburg really wanted me.”