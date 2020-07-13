



Manchester City will reportedly accelerate plans to rebuild their team after their two-season European ban was formally quashed on Monday.

Confident they would overturn Uefa’s suspension in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, City have been organising transfer plans ‘for months’ and are ready to spend big this summer.

According to Telegraph Sport, head coach Pep Guardiola wants a centre back, left back and left winger to replace Leroy Sané who left for Bayern Munich.





However, the report claims that City could make as many as five signings – including another striker – depending on who leaves.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is their main target at centre back, with Leicester full back Ben Chilwell also high on their shortlist.

Jack Grealish and Saúl Ñiguez could also be targeted as long-term replacements for Fernandinho and the departing David Silva.

Despite facing various financial hits following the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s understood City could still spend around €200m.