Manchester City have announced revenues of more than £500 million for the first time in their history following their record-breaking title season.

The Premier League champions had been the fifth-highest revenue earner in the world last season at £473.4m, and figures released on Thursday showed that had been increased to £500.5m.

City reported a profit for the fourth successive year, with a figure of £10.4m, up on the 2016-17 figure of £1.088m, while the wage to revenue ratio stands at 52 percent.

“Our aim is obviously to build on the achievements of the last year,” chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

“We will always strive for more. Our journey is not complete and we have more targets to fulfill.”