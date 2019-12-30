<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New West Ham manager David Moyes said on Monday he feels like he still has “unfinished business” after taking charge of the club for the second time.

The 56-year-old former Everton and Manchester United manager was confirmed as the new manager on Sunday, one day after the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, signing an 18-month contract.

It is the second time Moyes has been a manager at West Ham, having spent seven months in charge in 2017/2018, helping the club to English Premier League survival.

“I certainly feel as if I have unfinished business,” Moyes told a press conference on Monday.

“I really enjoyed my time here last time and I felt, by the end, we had gone in a really positive direction with the players.

“Overall, I’m smiling because it was great to come in through the doors and see everybody. It made it so much easier.”

Moyes’ contract was not renewed at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

But he said he hoped to be so successful in his 18 months now that the owners would not make the same mistake twice.

“There is a clause to extend it and I’m going to make it impossible that the clause can’t be implemented,” he said. “That’s my plan and I want to carry it out.”

With West Ham, just one point and one place above the relegation zone, Moyes’ appointment earned a mixed reception but Moyes said his record speaks for itself.

“I believe I have great experience in the Premier League and my win-percentage and number of wins stack up well against most managers,” he said.

“I am coming here to West Ham initially to get us wins and get away from the bottom of the table. I want a strong, attacking, entertaining team and I hope to bring all those things to the table.”

Moyes will use the January transfer window if required but will give the current squad the chance to impress.

“There is money there to spend if we need to, but I’m more interested in the players we have got and moulding them into the best possible team and get results,” he said.

“We have to look to pick up points and move away from the position we are in.”