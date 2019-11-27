<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of Akwa United Football Club of Uyo has maintained that the club will bounce from poor start into the new season and called for calmness among its teeming supporters.

The Promise Keepers are winless after five matches in the new 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season and fans are beginning to call for the dismissal of the newly appointed technical crew led by John Obuh and Duke Udi.

Paul Bassey, Chairman of the Club however is adamant that the team will overcome the recent woes and repay everyone who has supported and invested in the Club.

“We went for some of the best legs in the league, supported by an array of budding youth of Akwa Ibom State origin who daily strive to touch glory. “Our technical crew is one of the best, if not the best”.

“Akwa United has become the State’s sports flagship, flying high Akwa Ibom’s flag to the delight of all”. The Chairman said.

“The results we have garnered in the last five matches are not in consonance with all the support we have received from Governor Udom Emmanuel and the good people of Akwa Ibom State and we are poised to reward him in tandem with our God given culture of success.”

“Not forgetting our loyal fans who have invested their emotions in us. For five weeks, they have been stressed. We promise redemption”.

The Akwa United boss added that he believes the Almighty will turn the fortune of the team around sooner.

“We surrendered this team to God and He will not allow us see shame for His name sake”. Elder Paul Bassey concluded.

The 2017 Aiteo Cup winners are away to Sunshine Stars of Akure this weekend in Match Day 6 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.