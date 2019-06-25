<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 19-year-old man, Wasiu Babatunde, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged theft of goods, valued at N756,000.

Babatunde, whose is not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuoimose, told the court that Babatunde committed the offence with some others still at large on May 3 at No. 55, Palace Road Ilogbo Eremi Town in Badagry.

Okuoimose said that the defendant broke into the shop of one Remilekun Onasoga and stole his goods.

“He stole clothes, shoes, jewelries, which were all valued at N756, 000,” the prosecutor said.

Okuoimose said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the section stipulates three years for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aka Bashorun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 16.