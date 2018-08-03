Manchester City starlet Tosin Adarabioyo is set for a season-long loan deal at West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

Goal reports that the 20-year-old is set to spend the 2018-19 campaign with the Baggies, who were relegated to the Championship last term after finishing 20th in the Premier League.

The Nigerian wonderkid made four appearances for City last term, including his Champions League debut, after signing a new four-year contract with the club in 2017.

He didn’t feature for Pep Guardiola’s side in the league during their title-winning campaign, but was celebrated as a ‘champion’ by the Spanish coach [as per the Independent].

Manchester-born Adarabioyo, the brother of NAC Breda’s Fisayo, has represented England at various age levels up to U-19.

He’s been with City since joining the club’s academy in 2003, but currently finds Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Eliaquim Mangala, Jason Denayer and Nicolas Otamendi ahead of him in the pecking order for a centre-back berth at the Etihad Stadium.

City face Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, before beginning their title defence against Arsenal on August 12.