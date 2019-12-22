<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 21-year-old Malian, Moussa Diarra, who currently plays for Real De Bamako is set to join one of the leading clubs in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

The player’s agent and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Sports Development based in China, Mr. Austin Akpehe, told newsmen that the deal with the undisclosed Nigerian club would be sealed before the end of December.

He said the potent centre forward with the height of 1.98m joined his organisation this year when he took a trip to Mali to look out for talented football players there.

He explains further: “Moussa is part of the Kelme project in Africa. An endorsement deal with Kelme is on the line for the top Malian striker as he is also supposed to sign a lucrative deal with a top NPFL team in Nigeria.

“He can top the NPFL goal scoring chat before he moves to join his former playing mates in Mali Boubacar kiki kouyate of Troye AC France and Ousmane sountoura of Casa Pia Portugal.

“We have a couple of Chinese league clubs watching Diarra as he is prepared to kick off with an NPFL side.

“His talent stands out. Strong, fast, skilful, and most powerful in area battles.”

Akpehe said Diarra is already in Nigeria ready to sign the lucreative deal with the top NPFL side.