Zenit St Petersburg will sign Barcelona forward Malcom this week, with the two clubs agreeing a €40m fee for the forward.
Malcom has endured a torrid 12 months at Camp Nou, joining Barça having turned his back on what was thought to be a cast-iron move to Roma.
But things haven’t worked for the 22-year-old, who scored just one goal in LaLiga.
Arsenal were heavily linked with a switch but now Sky Sports Italia have confirmed that Malcom will now go to Russia.
They say that a deal has been struck between Barça and Zenit, with the South American forward joining for €40m plus €5m in bonuses.
