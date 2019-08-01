<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zenit St Petersburg will sign Barcelona forward Malcom this week, with the two clubs agreeing a €40m fee for the forward.

Malcom has endured a torrid 12 months at Camp Nou, joining Barça having turned his back on what was thought to be a cast-iron move to Roma.

But things haven’t worked for the 22-year-old, who scored just one goal in LaLiga.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a switch but now Sky Sports Italia have confirmed that Malcom will now go to Russia.

They say that a deal has been struck between Barça and Zenit, with the South American forward joining for €40m plus €5m in bonuses.