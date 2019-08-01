The agent of Barcelona forward Malcom has sought to distance his client from reports suggesting that a summer switch to AC Milan could be on the cards.

Zenit St Petersburg will sign Barcelona forward Malcom this week, with the two clubs agreeing a €40m fee for the forward.

Malcom has endured a torrid 12 months at Camp Nou, joining Barça having turned his back on what was thought to be a cast-iron move to Roma.

But things haven’t worked for the 22-year-old, who scored just one goal in LaLiga.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a switch but now Sky Sports Italia have confirmed that Malcom will now go to Russia.

They say that a deal has been struck between Barça and Zenit, with the South American forward joining for €40m plus €5m in bonuses.

