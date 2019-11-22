<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers United forward Malachi Ohawume says he hope his side’s latest victory over Rangers international of Enugu in match-day four of Nigerian professional football league can help the team kick start their season.

The Pride of Rivers dispatched the Benedict Ugwu’s side in Wednesday encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, thanks to Ohawume who secured the points after he came on from the bench.

“You know Rangers are a tough team. It was a tough game, and you know they are on the continent. So our coach told us to try our best and do anything possible to win this match. At the end, we won the match, so I’m very, very happy and excited,” Ohawume said.

Last season, Rivers United only escaped relegation on the final day, and prior to the game against Rangers this season, they could only boast an underwhelming one goal and two points in three games.

However, they have been able to steady the ship in the meantime with the victory over the Flying Antelopes, scoring more than one goal in a game for the first time since May. But only subsequent matches would tell if their recurring goal scoring problems have been banished, starting with a trip to unbeaten Warri Wolves on Sunday.

“In football anything is possible; beating them (Warri Wolves) at their home, is possible. We can do it. Today (Wednesday), I scored my first goal of the season so I believe that in our upcoming matches I will score more,” Ohawume concluded.

With the win against Rangers, Rivers United climbed from 15th to ninth on the NPFL log with five points from four matches, one point and two places behind their next opponents, Warri Wolves.