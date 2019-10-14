<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Makalala has said that his love to play for his home club motivated his move to Wolves.

Warri Wolves completed the signing of the ex-Lobi Stars forward ahead of the forthcoming coming Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Makalala signed a one year deal with the newly promoted side after both parties agreed on the contractual terms.

The 25-year old star returned back home to join Warri Wolves after trials with an Asian club, and he has started training with the team.

He was part of the team for the just concluded Governor Dapo Abiodun pre-season tourney in Ijebu-Ode. The former Dream Team Eagles invitee scored the team’s only goal in the 2-1 loss to Rivers United during the competition.

He promised to use his experience to help the club achieve its goals when the new season start.

“The money is not the most important thing at this point. But the pride of playing for my home team for the first time is my main aim of joining the team,” Makalala said.

He added: “I’m coming back home to play for the first time and I really want to give my best to Warri Wolves. It is my home team. I also accepted to join Warri Wolves because of two people. The club chairman Moses Etu and Coach Evans Ogenyi are doing a good job in the team.

“I am assuring the entire Warri Wolves management and the people of Warri that Wolves will come out as one of the best teams this season.”