



Mainz are in talks with Liverpool to take Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi on loan for another season.

Awoniyi has been training with Liverpool as a non-playing member of the squad since the end of the Bundesliga.

According to Kicker, Mainz wish to take the striker on-loan next season and have scheduled talks with Liverpool over the deal.





Mainz chief Rouven Schröder says management were delighted with the attitude and enthusiasm of the young forward and are eager to work with him again.

Awoniyi has a deal with Liverpool to 2023.

The 22-year-old scored once in 12 league appearances for Mainz.

His season was cut short after he suffered a concussion in the 1-0 home defeat to Augsburg last month.