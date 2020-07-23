



Mainz 05 have opened the door to the possible return of former Nigerian youth international, Taiwo Awoniyi, probably on loan to the German Bundesliga outfit.

Awoniyi has made a return to his parent club, Liverpool back in the English Premier League upon the expiration of his loan deal at Mainz.

The striker spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Mainz after sealing a temporary switch to the Bundesliga team from Liverpool back in August 2019.

Awoniyi is back on the payroll at Liverpool but a return to Mainz is not unlikely after Sports director, Rouven Schröder dropped a hint towards a move for the Nigerian.





Schroder thinks of a “slimming regimen” that would rather sell players than buy but for Awoniyi, however, he would make an exception if the price is right.

“Taiwo is also a symbol of identification, although he was not a permanent member of the club. He raised his voice internally to describe what the players can do for the club.

“It simply shows what he is for a sportsman and also for A human being. Although he was not in the squad due to the competition, he went ahead in every training session.

“We told him that we were very happy with him,” enthuses Schröder in the highest tones of the 22-year-old striker.”