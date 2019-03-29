<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s U20 national team Flying Eagles Abdu Maikaba has revealed proposed friendlies planned to prepare Nigeria U20 national team for the FIFA U20 world cup in Poland this summer.

Maikaba in a chat with newsmen gave hint on what games the technical crew intends to play.

He said the team hopes to start with a low opposition in the first preparatory game to get the players in shape after which they intend to have the team play games against Saudi Arabia, Serbia or any team from Germany so as to give the team the right progression needed in the build up to the U20 world cup while they wait to meet the NFF.