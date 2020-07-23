



Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye commenced training with his new club, Sparta Rotterdam on Wednesday as the team begins preparation for the 2020/2021 Eredivisie season.

The Nigeria international joined the Dutch club on a two-year-deal last week with an option for another two years following the expiration of his contract with German side, Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The 20-year-old, who made 14 appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf reserve team in the Regionalliga last season, uploaded a picture of his first training at the club on his Twitter handle with the caption, “First day at Office ✅⚔.”

The Nigerian will train with the Henk Fraser’s team in the Sparta Stadium for three days, after which they will go to training camp for a week.





Due to the enforcement of the guidelines from the RIVM and the KNVB, the training of the A-selection was not public and therefore unfortunately not accessible to supporters.

Sparta Rotterdam has a tough start to the new season which kicks off on August 12. The Rotterdam club will meet AFC Ajax, Vitesse, Alkmaar Zaanstreek (AZ) and Feyenoord in the first five rounds.

Last season, the Rotterdammers started the season with a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord and coach Fraser mentions a possible advantage of the tough start as he can’t do much with the scenario that Sparta may start the season with few points.

“The season is long. I also know that people can panic. I have no influence on that. This is the layout and we have to make sure we are ready,” the Rotterdam coach said.