Germany-based Super Eagles goal keeper Maduka Okoye has described his National team camp experience over the last couple of months as an amazing one.
The 20-year-old star said after the Lesotho win that it is a great pleasure to be in the Super Eagles camp with the few older players from whom he has learned a lot.
“It was really a good experience, with older guys like Musa in the camp, I learned a lot” He said.
Okoye made his international debut for Nigeria against Brazil in an international friendly encounter when he came on to replace injured Francis Uzoho.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]