Germany-based Super Eagles goal keeper Maduka Okoye has described his National team camp experience over the last couple of months as an amazing one.

The 20-year-old star said after the Lesotho win that it is a great pleasure to be in the Super Eagles camp with the few older players from whom he has learned a lot.

“It was really a good experience, with older guys like Musa in the camp, I learned a lot” He said.

Okoye made his international debut for Nigeria against Brazil in an international friendly encounter when he came on to replace injured Francis Uzoho.