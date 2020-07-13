Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is elated to be in Nigeria’s squad for Sunday’s international friendly encounter against the Selecao of Brazil.

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye says he is ready to prove himself on the big stage after completing a move to Dutch Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.

Okoye penned a two-year contract with the Castle Lords with the option of another two years.

“I am very happy to join this club, Sparta Rotterdam,” he told Omasports.


“It’s a good opportunity to take my career to the next level. Now I am ready for the big stage.”

Okoye started his career at Bayer Leverkusen before joining Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2017.

The 20-year-old was Dusseldorf 2’s first-choice goalkeeper last season.

The young goalkeeper made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game former world champions Brazil last October.

