



Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye says he’s not under pressure to become the first choice for the Super Eagles.

Okoye recently joined Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam in a three-year contract and many has now tipped him to challenge for the Super Eagles number shirt in the nearest future.

The 20-years-old said he is working hard to become Gernot Rohr’s first-choice goalkeeper, but not under any pressure.





“Am not feeling pressured am still young, there is a lot of time but the other goalkeepers should notice me now, have made the next step am working hard to put the other guys, my brothers, under pressure, we will see what the coach is thinking,” he told Nigerian journalists Femi and the gang.

Maduka Okoye who joined Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam from German side Fortuna Düsseldorfast week Monday will compete for the number spot in the team with Francis Uzoho who also signed for Apoel Nicosia from Deportivo La Coruna.