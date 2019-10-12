<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is elated to be in Nigeria’s squad for Sunday’s international friendly encounter against the Selecao of Brazil.

Okoye earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles in last month’s 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine at the Dnioro Arena.

The young goalie however failed to make his bow for the three-time African champions in the encounter with Francis Uzoho preferred in goal by head coach, Gernot Rohr.

Okoye took to the social media to show his happiness on his latest invitation to the Super Eagles.

“Feels good to be back with the National team!,” reads a tweet on his Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles will face Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang on Sunday.