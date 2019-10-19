<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been reflecting on his international debut against Brazil which he noted remains a dream after coming up against some of the players he watches on television.

The 20-year-old had the opportunity of facing some of his favorite players when he replaced injured Francis Uzoho in the second half of the match played in Singapore.

“I talked to Ederson and he is also one of my favourite goalkeepers. It’s crazy being on the same pitch with a goalkeeper you watch his videos on YouTube.” He said.

Beyond the match, Okoye said Brazilian legendary goalkeeper Nelson Dida had a lot of impact on his career.

“I grew up watching Dida, he is a legend in Brazil and AC Milan and I felt great.”

The Nigeria keeper could make his full competitive debut for Nigeria next moth against Benin Republic and Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.