



Maduka Okoye is elated to step out on the pitch for the first time in the colours of Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam.

The Nigerian international made his debut for Sparta Rotterdam in Friday’s 3-1 pre-season friendly win against TOP Oss.

Okoye was introduced after the break and kept a clean sheet in the game.





“Good first win with the team! A goal of my lil Naija brother and a clean sheet. 🇳🇬✨,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Okoye recently linked up with Sparta Rotterdam after severing ties with German club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Nigerian-born striker Emmanuel Emegha was on target for Sparta Rotterdam in the game.