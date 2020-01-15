<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed there are interest from big clubs to sign him in the current transfer window.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is currently on the payroll of Fortuna Düsseldorf who plays German’s fourth division and also trained with the first team.

While speaking to the YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation, on his plan to play at the highest level, Maduka confirmed that he has offers on the table, but refuse to disclose the identity of the clubs.





“The good thing is that I train with the first team of Fortuna Düsseldorf, so it is on a high level, it is on a Bundesliga level.”

“But of course, there is more interest from clubs especially after international friendly Nigeria played with Brazil last year October. But we will see what the future brings.” He said.

Maduka made his debut for the Super Eagles after coming on as a second-half replacement for Francis Uzoho in international friendly against five-time world champions Brazil played at the Kallang Stadium in Singapore last October.