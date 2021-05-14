Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is upbeat the club will secure a berth in Europe next season.

Henk Fraser’s side were held to a 0-0 draw by Utrecht in their Eredivisie clash on Thursday at the Sparta-stadion.

The hard-earned point boosted their hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Sparta Rotterdam now need a win against SC Heerenven on Sunday to book a date with neighbours Feyenoord in the first round of the play-offs.

“A wonderful prospect”, Okoye told the AD.





“And even then we will show what we have been proving for months now. That we are very difficult to beat. ”

The Nigeria international kept his 10 clean sheet of the season against Utrecht.

The 21-year-old is now one of only five goalkeepers in the Dutch Eredivise to reach double figures in terms of clean sheets and he is actually joint third in the ranking with Erwin Mulder of SC Heerenveen who has also kept 10 clean sheets.

He gave his teammates credit for his impressive displays.

“We did it together,” Okoye added.

“I owe my team that I was able to distinguish myself.”