



Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam has confirmed the signing of Nigerian international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on a two-year deal.

Confirming the transfer on their official Twitter account, the Dutch side wrote:

“Sparta Rotterdam has strengthened itself, with the exception of the medical examination, with Maduka Okoye. The Nigeria international signs for two seasons, with an option for two more seasons.”





The team head coach was excited over the capture of 20 years old Nigeria international.

‘With Maduka we bring in great talent,’ says Henk van Stee, ‘who has a lot of potentials. He was in the interest of several clubs from different countries, but he believes he can take the next step at Sparta. We believe he can be of value to this club and are happy that he signed here,” he said.

The young goalkeeper started his youth career at Bayer Leverkusen before he moved to Fortuna Düsseldorf.