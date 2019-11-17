Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted that the brand of football being played in Africa is different from the other parts of the continent.
The shot-stopper, who made his international debut in the international friendly game against Brazil last month and was on the bench when Nigeria beat Benin 2-1 in the AFCON 2021 qualifier, said African football is more physical which he has to get used to.
“The coach told me in the beginning that African football is different and I have seen that against Benin. It is different, it is more physical and that is why I have to prepare for it more because I am not used to it,” the 20-year-old said.
The Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper said he always feels proud to be with the national team.
“It’s a blessing from God to be here with the national team. I came here for the first time when I was six years old as a small boy. Now I come back as a national team player. So it is a big blessing, I just love this country and
“As a little child, I dreamt of playing for Nigeria, I always wanted to play and I always want to wear the green white green. I love this country and I feel like I am Naija 100 percent and I just want to make my father, my family and Nigeria proud,” he said.