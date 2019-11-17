<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted that the brand of football being played in Africa is different from the other parts of the continent.

The shot-stopper, who made his international debut in the international friendly game against Brazil last month and was on the bench when Nigeria beat Benin 2-1 in the AFCON 2021 qualifier, said African football is more physical which he has to get used to.

“The coach told me in the beginning that African football is different and I have seen that against Benin. It is different, it is more physical and that is why I have to prepare for it more because I am not used to it,” the 20-year-old said.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper said he always feels proud to be with the national team.

“It’s a blessing from God to be here with the national team. I came here for the first time when I was six years old as a small boy. Now I come back as a national team player. So it is a big blessing, I just love this country and

“As a little child, I dreamt of playing for Nigeria, I always wanted to play and I always want to wear the green white green. I love this country and I feel like I am Naija 100 percent and I just want to make my father, my family and Nigeria proud,” he said.