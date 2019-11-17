Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been reflecting on his international debut against Brazil which he noted remains a dream after coming up against some of the players he watches on television.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted that the brand of football being played in Africa is different from the other parts of the continent.

The shot-stopper, who made his international debut in the international friendly game against Brazil last month and was on the bench when Nigeria beat Benin 2-1 in the AFCON 2021 qualifier, said African football is more physical which he has to get used to.

“The coach told me in the beginning that African football is different and I have seen that against Benin. It is different, it is more physical and that is why I have to prepare for it more because I am not used to it,” the 20-year-old said.

The Fortuna Dusseldorf II goalkeeper said he always feels proud to be with the national team.

“It’s a blessing from God to be here with the national team. I came here for the first time when I was six years old as a small boy. Now I come back as a national team player. So it is a big blessing, I just love this country and

“As a little child, I dreamt of playing for Nigeria, I always wanted to play and I always want to wear the green white green. I love this country and I feel like I am Naija 100 percent and I just want to make my father, my family and Nigeria proud,” he said.

