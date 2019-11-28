<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Madrid’s Chidinma Okeke has undergone successful surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

Okeke ruptured her ACL in a blow to Madrid’s season in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola clash with Barcelona last month.

The 19-year-old suffered the injury in the 25th minute in Óscar Fernández’s 4-0 defeat at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera.

Having had an operation on Thursday, the FC Robo product will be expected to start her rehabilitation process immediately.

“Chidinma Okeke was operated successfully on Thursday morning following a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of her right knee,” a club official said.

Before the injury, the Super Falcons defender has featured in six games this season since joining in September following an amazing Women’s World Cup campaign with Nigeria.

It was also gathered the defender will spend at least five months on the sidelines, joining Itziar Pinillos and Marta Turmo to swell the injury list of the team based in the Spanish capital.