Madagascar targets to win all its three fixtures in the group stage of the forthcoming Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt despite losing to Kenya in their last warm-up match in Paris on Friday night.

Madagascar has also remained unperturbed despite being in a tough group which has three times African champions; Nigeria, Guinea, and Burundi for the championship which kicks off on June 21.

Recall that Victor Wanyama’s second-half penalty saw Kenya beat Madagascar 1-0 in the African Cup of Nations warm-up match and, Madagascar would not allow that deter their determination to top Group B, even as they debut in the biennial championship.

Despite the loss, head coach Nicolas Dupuis was happy with the performance of his youth players stating they have picked the positives from the match and are fully ready not to be short at victory against oppositions in the group stage of the competition.

He said, “We just wanted to have a look at the players and test them against a tough opponent. We lost but there are many positives that we pick from this game. We know our opponents and we are fully ready with focus to top.”

Here are the fixtures for the 32nd edition of the Africa Nations Cup.

There are three rounds to qualify out of the group stage to the knock out stages.

Opening Match

Group A Fixtures

21/06/19 9:00 PM Egypt vs Zimbabwe – Group A (Cairo International Stadium)

22/06/19 3:30PM Congo DR vs Uganda -Group A (Cairo International Stadium)

26/06/19 6:00PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe- Group A (Cairo International Stadium)

26/06/19 9:00PM Egypt vs Congo DR- Group A (Cairo International Stadium)

Group B Fixtures

22/06/19 6:00PM Nigeria vs Burundi – (Alexandria Stadium)

22/06/19 9:00PM Guinea vs Madagascar – (Alexandria Stadium)

26/06/19 3:30PM Nigeria vs Guinea- Group B (Alexandria Stadium)

27/06/19 3:30PM Madagascar vs Burundi – Group B (Alexandria Stadium)

30/06/19 5:00PM PM Burundi vs Guinea – Group B (Al-Salam Stadium)

30/06/19 5:00PM PM Madagascar vs Nigeria – Group B (Alexandria Stadium)

Group C Fixtures

23/06/19 6:00PM Senegal vs Tanzania- Group C (30 June Stadium)

23/06/19 9:00PM Algeria vs Kenya- Group C (30 June Stadium)

27/06/19 6:00PM Senegal vs Algeria -Group C (30 June Stadium)

27/06/19 9:00PM Kenya vs Tanzania – Group C (30 June Stadium)

01/07/19 8:00PM Kenya vs Senegal – Group C (30 June Stadium)

01/07/19 8:00PM Tanzania vs Algeria – Group C (Al-Salam Stadium)

Group D Fixtures

23/06/19 3:30PM Morocco vs Namibia -Group D (Al-Salam Stadium)

24/06/19 3:30PM Ivory Coast vs South Africa- Group D (Al-Salam Stadium)

28/06/19 6:00PM Morocco vs Ivory Coast – Group D (Al-Salam Stadium)

28/06/19 9:00PM South Africa vs Namibia — Group D (Al-Salam Stadium)

01/07/19 5:00PM Namibia vs Ivory Coast- Group D (30 June Stadium)

01/07/19 5:00PM South Africa vs Morocco – Group D (Al-Salam Stadium)

Group E Fixtures

24/06/19 6:00PM Tunisia vs Angola- Group E (Suez Stadium)

24/06/19 9:00PM Mali vs Mauritania- Group E (Suez Stadium)

28/06/19 3:30PM Tunisia vs Mali – Group E (Suez Stadium)

29/06/19 3:30PM Mauritania vs Angola – Group E (Suez Stadium)

2/07/19 8:00PM Angola vs Mali – Group E (Ismailia Stadium)

2/07/19 8:00PM Mauritania vs Tunisia – Group E (Suez Stadium)

Group F Fixtures

25/06/19 6:00PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau- Group F (Ismailia Stadium)

25/06/19 9:00PM Ghana vs Benin- Group F (Ismailia Stadium)

29/06/19 6:00PM Cameroon vs Ghana – Group F (Ismailia Stadium)

29/06/19 9:00PM Benin vs Guinea-Bissau – Group F (Ismailia Stadium)

2/07/19 5:00PM Benin vs Cameroon – Group F (Ismailia Stadium)

2/07/19 5:00PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana – Group F (Suez Stadium)

Friday 5th Of July 2019

ROUND OF 16

5/07/2019 5:00PM 1D vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (Al-Salam Stadium)

5/07/2019 8:00PM 2A VS 2C

6/07/2019 6:00PM 2B vs 2F

5/07/2019 8:00 PM 1A vs Third Place Group C/D/E

7/07/2019 5:00PM 1B vs Third Place Group A/C/D

7/07/2019 8:00PM 1C vs Third Place Group A/B/F

8/07/2019 6:00PM 1E vs 2D

8/07/2019 8:00 PM 1F vs 2E

QUARTER-FINAL

Wednesday 10th of July 2019

6:00PM Round of 16 2nd Winner vs Round of 16 1st Winner

8:00PM Round of 16 4th Winner vs Round of 16 3rd Winner

Thursday 11th Of July 2019

6:00PM Round of 16 7th winner vs Round 16 6th winner

8:00PM Round of 16 5th Winner vs Round of 16 8th winner

SEMI-FINAL

Sunday 14th of July 2019

5:00PM Quarterfinal vs Quarterfinal

8:00PM Quarterfinal vs Quarterfinal

MATCH FOR 3rd PLACE

17/07/2019 8:00PM Semi-final Loser 1 vs Semi-final Loser 2

FINAL

19/07/2019 8:00PM Semi-final Winner 1 vs Semi-final Winner 2