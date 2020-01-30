Lyon have this morning confirmed the arrival of 22-year-old defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães for €20m from Athletico Paranaense in a serious coup for the club.
The Brazilian side will also receive 20% of the future sale of the Brazilian, who is currently captaining Brazil’s U23 in their bid to qualify for next summer’s Olympics.
Guimarães has signed a 4.5 year contract until June 2024 with OL and was chased by Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Benfica this summer.
