Lyon have this morning confirmed the arrival of 22-year-old defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães for €20m from Athletico Paranaense in a serious coup for the club.





The Brazilian side will also receive 20% of the future sale of the Brazilian, who is currently captaining Brazil’s U23 in their bid to qualify for next summer’s Olympics.

Guimarães has signed a 4.5 year contract until June 2024 with OL and was chased by Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Benfica this summer.