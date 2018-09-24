Lyon are unable to prosecute fans who distributed a flyer claiming Marseille is “a city where AIDS reigns” during Sunday’s Ligue 1 match which OL won 4-2.

Coming soon after the club banned a supporter for life after he made a Nazi salute during the Champions League game against Manchester City, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas called the flyer “ridiculous and odious.”

Aulas said he would raise the matter with the club’s lawyers to see if the individuals concerned could be prosecuted because “the image of the club has been degraded because of a few individuals.”

But a statement published on the club’s website later on Sunday evening also condemned the flyer, but ruled out legal action.

“Olympique Lyonnais denounces the odious flyer distributed this evening by fans in the north end, which is opposed to the club’s values and which unfortunately cannot be prosecuted legally.

“The club deplores such an initiative, which is not worthy of supporters and would prefer to keep in mind the non-stop encouragement that carried the team and which are worthy of the club and its ambitions.”

Lyon have appealed against a UEFA decision to force them to play their first Champions League group-stage home game against Shakhtar Donetsk behind closed doors following violence between their fans and police outside their Groupama Stadium ahead of last season’s Europa League round-of-16 second leg with CSKA Moscow.