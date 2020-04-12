Chelsea is prepared to battle Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon star Moussa Dembele, according to report.

Lyon has placed a huge price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele as the Ligue 1 outfit is prepared to do business with any suitor for a fee in the region of £60m.

The report in French journals L’Equipe says Manchester United and Chelsea frontrunners for the former Fulham attacker.

The French striker has scored 16 goals in 27 French top-flight matches this season, attracting the attention of the Premier League clubs.


The Ligue 1 team is open to any offer as they are expecting top clubs to vie for his signature when the transfer window opens after the current campaign.

Dembele remains a top target for Chelsea and Manchester United, the Old Trafford giants have been linked with a move for the attacker since last year summer when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in search for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who departed for Inter Milan last summer.

