Lyon has placed a huge price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele as the Ligue 1 outfit is prepared to do business with any suitor for a fee in the region of £60m.
The report in French journals L’Equipe says Manchester United and Chelsea frontrunners for the former Fulham attacker.
The French striker has scored 16 goals in 27 French top-flight matches this season, attracting the attention of the Premier League clubs.
The Ligue 1 team is open to any offer as they are expecting top clubs to vie for his signature when the transfer window opens after the current campaign.
Dembele remains a top target for Chelsea and Manchester United, the Old Trafford giants have been linked with a move for the attacker since last year summer when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in search for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who departed for Inter Milan last summer.