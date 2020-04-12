<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lyon has placed a huge price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele as the Ligue 1 outfit is prepared to do business with any suitor for a fee in the region of £60m.

The report in French journals L’Equipe says Manchester United and Chelsea frontrunners for the former Fulham attacker.

The French striker has scored 16 goals in 27 French top-flight matches this season, attracting the attention of the Premier League clubs.





The Ligue 1 team is open to any offer as they are expecting top clubs to vie for his signature when the transfer window opens after the current campaign.

Dembele remains a top target for Chelsea and Manchester United, the Old Trafford giants have been linked with a move for the attacker since last year summer when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in search for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku who departed for Inter Milan last summer.