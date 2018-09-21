Lyon have confirmed they have identified a fan accused of performing a Nazi salute during their 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday and will ban him from games for life.

A video that circulated via social media showed a supporter raising his right arm, leading to a police investigation over an alleged hate crime.

In a statement, Lyon confirmed their security team had identified the man in question and reiterated that the fan will not be allowed to attend their games, either at Groupama Stadium or elsewhere.

L’OL informe que l’individu auteur d’un comportement inexcusable, mercredi soir à Manchester, a été identifié par les services de sécurité du club et que son identité a été transmise aux services de police français et britanniques.

Toutes les infos ⤵https://t.co/fBmEEVoVUU — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 21, 2018

“Lyon inform that the individual guilty of an inexcusable act Wednesday evening in Manchester has been identified by the club’s security services and that his identity has been passed onto the French and British police services,” the statement read.

“Lyon strongly condemn such acts and reiterates that the definitive measures to suspend the individual from the stadium and any official trips organised by the club have been taken.

“The club have pressed charges against the individual and put themselves at the disposal of the British and French justice services in order to collaborate with any investigation which may be opened, in order to prosecute and punish the individual in question.”