Lyon’s Dutch forward Memphis Depay had his house burgled during Friday’s Ligue 1 home defeat to Nice with the thieves reportedly getting away with a massive 1.5 million euros haul $1.75m.

Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what the 23-year-old had lost during the break in.

Depay had a quiet night on the pitch as Lyon went down 1-0 at home to Nice a day after his club were also drawn to play against hot favourites Manchester City in the Champions League group phase.