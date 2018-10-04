



Lyon have been handed a suspended fine by the French Football League (LFP) for an “odious” leaflet distributed by their fans.

Sitting on Thursday, the LFP’s Disciplinary Commission imposed a suspended €10,000 fine on Lyon after the leaflet had been handed out by a supporters group ahead of the 4-2 win against Marseille on Sept. 23.

The leaflet described Marseille as a “city where AIDS reigns,” and was denounced by the club as an “odious flyer” that “is opposed to the club’s values and which unfortunately cannot be prosecuted legally.”

The club have struggled to keep sections of their fans in check recently and played their Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk behind closed doors on Tuesday.

UEFA imposed the punishment in response to violent clashes between Lyon fans and police outside the Groupama Stadium ahead of their Europa League round-of-16 second-leg defeat against CSKA Moscow in March.