Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted they had a chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a junior player.

Ronaldo and Juventus will be in Lyon next week for the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie.

Aulas revealed to L’Equipe: “During a youth tournament in Portugal, we met Cristiano Ronaldo.





“He was 15-16 years old and he was already very strong. I tried to buy him from Sporting Lisbon, but unfortunately, I couldn’t.

“I am satisfied to have seen the beginning of a fantastic story. Cristiano Ronaldo is crazy and I am not surprised that at 35 he still has incredible means.”