French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon have joined Chelsea and Liverpool for the signature of Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze who plays for Villareal has become one of the brightest prospects in La Liga and has been attracting interest from a host of top European clubs.

Lyon are looking to bolster their attack following long-term injuries to Memphis Depay and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Also they are facing a fight to keep hold of Chelsea and Manchester United target Moussa Dembele.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon have turned attentions to Chukwueze.





However, despite Lyon making an offer, it is claimed he has been ‘promised’ to an English club, considering he has a British agent.

Foot Mercato indicate Liverpool are among the teams interested in landing Chukwueze.

Jurgen Klopp has already signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg to complement his attack but adding Chukwueze to his ranks would give them a further boost.

More recently, Chelsea have been eyeing a potential transfer incase their pursuit of Jadon Sancho or Wilfried Zaha falls short.

According to The Telegraph, Chukwueze and Leon Bailey are two options the Blues have earmarked as potential alternatives.