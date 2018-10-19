



Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Old Trafford, which will keep him at the club until June 2023 with the option to extend for a further year.

Luke Shaw, 23, put pen to paper on the contract at Carrington on Thursday to end speculation over his future. His existing deal was due to expire next summer after United triggered a one-year extension at the end of last season.

“Since I came to United it’s been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly,” he said. “I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club.

“I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support – the management, my team-mates and the fans.

I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come. I’m still very young with a lot more to learn and I can’t wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho.”

ESPN reports Shaw has been given a significant increase on his £100,000-a-week wages after becoming Jose Mourinho’s first choice left-back this season and is now one of the highest earning defenders in the Premier League.

Mourinho added: “Luke fully deserves this contract. He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have.

Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself. I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him.”