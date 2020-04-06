<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw wants the Premier League season to be scrapped and started from scratch if future games cannot be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Table toppers Liverpool though standing 25 points clear of closest contenders Manchester city, they have 9 matches pending to properly seal victory.

Football remains suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 virus, which continues to wreak havoc across the globe.

While many have been cautious calling for outright cancellation and hoping that the coast will be clear to round up the season, Shaw thinks the waiting game is stretching rather too long and pointing to the possibility of not finishing the matches.

“Scrap it and start again. Start it again, yeah,” he said during a Combat Corona Twitch FIFA competition.

The Daily Mirror understand Premier League chiefs are in talks with the government over potentially playing games behind closed doors in June. But that is not a good one as well according to Shaw who insists it has to be in front of supporters if it is to be counted as real competition.

“Fans are so important. You realise it even more [now],” he added.





Paul Pogba could not agree less with the importance of fans to the game insisting that they form part of the fun and part of the competition

“I think the sport is for fans really, do you know what I mean?

“I think if you don’t have fans, and you don’t play in front of fans, it just doesn’t feel right.

“Especially on matchday the fans are always amazing and always help the team.

“Whether it’s home or even away, our fans are always brilliant and I feel like they’re always there with us,”he enthused

Although Shaw is sure to get a lot of pebbles thrown his way following his call, he is however not the only one calling for the cancellation. Former Liverpool ace Joe Cole is equally saying it is either we are ready to play and conclude the league or axe it period.

“Obviously we need to finish the season as soon as we can, if we’re allowed to. That would be ideal,” former Liverpool man Joe Cole told the Daily Star.

“If we can’t finish the season, and it’s getting close to the following season, the only situation which I think is fair is to just restart it.