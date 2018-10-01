.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Luke Shaw blasted Manchester United’s performance in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, describing it as “horrendous”, but refused to blame manager Jose Mourinho.

United now trail Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool by nine points having lost three of their opening seven games – mounting the pressure on under-fire Mourinho.

Shaw gave a frank assessment of United’s performance and apologised to the travelling support.

“If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous,” said the left-back.

“We didn’t look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful.

“That’s not good enough. It’s hard to take and we’re sorry to the fans for what they saw. It was not good enough from a Man United team with all the talent we have.”

Shaw, who revealed Mourinho had “needed words” with the team at half-time, insists the players were to blame for defeat, not the United manager

“Obviously at half time there were a few words and I think it was needed,” he said.

“It was a wake up and words that he’s said before – we need to be moving, we need to concentrate more, we need to want the ball, we need to be playing. That didn’t happen. It’s disappointing and a very, very bad day for us.

“We have to look at ourselves as players. We’re the ones who go on the pitch. The manager isn’t on the pitch is he?

“He’s there to put a team out and put a team out that he thinks can win the game. You look at our team today and we had a very strong team. No excuses. As players we weren’t good enough.”