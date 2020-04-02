<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Luka Modric will see out his contract at Real Madrid. ‘AS’ assure that the Croatian CM will stay until the summer of 2021 when his Real Madrid contract expires.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner in 2018, Luka Modric was close to leaving in the summer of 2019. In the end, the Croat stayed at the Santiago Bernabéu, somewhere he will be until 2021, ‘AS’ inform.

Since he won the award for the best player in the world, the Croat has been losing importance in Real Madrid’s team. However, Zidane is aware of the importance of his experience in certain parts of the season.

For that reason and because of his weight within the Real Madrid squad, Modric will not leave this summer. It must be remembered that because his contract ends in 2021, the forthcoming transfer window was the only time that Madrid could make any money from a possible sale.





Modric’s performance, however, has gone from lowest to highest this season. He has been overtaken in the pecking order for important matches by Fede Valverde, such as against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Keeping Modric for one more season could be a relief for Real Sociedad. With the Croat staying, Martin Odegaard could complete his 2nd season on loan at the Reale Arena.

Modric signed for Madrid in the summer of 2012. Since then he has been a key player, with his peak being in 2018 winning the Champions League and coming runner up in the World Cup.

Up until the break caused by COVID-19, Luka Modric has played 333 matches for Real Madrid. In them, he has scored 22 goals and got 46 assists.