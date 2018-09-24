Luka Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to win the best men’s player award at the FIFA Best awards.

Modric took the honour following another success-laden season with Real Madrid, in which he helped the club to another Champions League victory for a third consecutive season.

His World Cup campaign also earned many plaudits, after playing a crucial role in guiding Croatia to their first final and winning the Golden Ball.

Earlier in the evening, Salah had been awarded the FIFA Puskas award for his solo strike in the Merseyside derby against Everton, in which he weaved through the defence to curl the ball into the top corner.

Former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois was awarded the best goalkeeper award, after his Golden Glove-winning World Cup tournament with Belgium.

France boss Didier Deschamps picked up the best manager award after guiding his nation to their second World Cup victory.