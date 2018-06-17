Croatia skipper Luka Modric has stated that they deserved to beat Nigeria in their Group D 2018 World Cup clash on Saturday.

Modric was on target from the penalty spot as he made it 2-0 following William Troost-Ekong’s foul on Mario Mandzukic.

Croatia had gone 1-0 from the first half after Andrej Kramaric’s header came off Oghenekaro Etebo.

“It’s a great start for Croatia, we deserved to win,” Modric said during his post-match comments.

‘Nigeria played well, but we were better. I’m happy that I scored the penalty, I’m satisfied with how I scored. Ronaldo? Yes, he scored a great penalty kick in this tournament as well.”

The Real Madrid star, who was also voted Budweiser Man of the Match, said they will build on the win against Nigeria in their subsequent games.

“I believe that on the wings of this win we will up our game and continue our journey in the way that we planned before coming here.”

Croatia’s next game is against Argentina on Thursday while Nigeria will hope to bounce back when they face Iceland on Friday.